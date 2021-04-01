Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,503 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of Primo Water worth $21,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Primo Water by 646.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

