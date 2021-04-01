Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Primoris Services worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 243,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 37,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

PRIM stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.