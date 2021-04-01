Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 109,827 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,827 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Mastercard worth $1,017,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.40 on Thursday, reaching $361.45. 137,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,582. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $359.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.