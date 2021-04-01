Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 819,173 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,926,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 819,173 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.18% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $968,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.89. 59,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

