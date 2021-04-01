Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,280,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $925,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.90. 555,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,526,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

