Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 184,560 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,560 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Visa worth $1,105,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 12.5% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 539,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $107,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 94,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.15.

Shares of V traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.29. 197,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,714. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.45 and a 200-day moving average of $206.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

