Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,057,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,641,302 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.3% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,735,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,988 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,735,000 after acquiring an additional 271,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,057,000 after acquiring an additional 908,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,970. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,213.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

