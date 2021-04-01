Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,523 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Alphabet worth $1,251,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,658,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $57.90 on Thursday, reaching $2,126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 75,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,190. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,070.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,797.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,079.81 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

