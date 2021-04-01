Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,140 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of ANSYS worth $601,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $11.58 on Thursday, reaching $351.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,804. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

