Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of BlackRock worth $471,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $10.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $764.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $719.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.90 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

