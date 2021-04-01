Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $456.40 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Home Depot worth $456,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.66. 189,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.03 and its 200-day moving average is $274.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.00 and a 12 month high of $308.02. The company has a market cap of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

