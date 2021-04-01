Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $503.32 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 208,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Starbucks worth $503,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,283. The company has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 141.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

