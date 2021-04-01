Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $526.55 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,601,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of The Coca-Cola worth $526,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.89. 480,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,843,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

