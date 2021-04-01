Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $526.64 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Procter & Gamble worth $526,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,805,000 after buying an additional 246,367 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.71. The stock had a trading volume of 389,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,892. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.48. The firm has a market cap of $331.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.