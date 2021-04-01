Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Deere & Company worth $516,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

DE traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.42. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

