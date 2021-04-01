Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,103 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.53% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $861,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,769,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 126,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 287,904 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.42 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

