Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,918 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of salesforce.com worth $794,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.46. 329,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,488,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

