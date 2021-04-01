Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 55,524 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Netflix worth $596,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $535.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.51 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

