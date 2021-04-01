Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,532 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828,300 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Adobe worth $914,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.41 on Thursday, reaching $482.78. 91,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.93 and a 200 day moving average of $476.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

