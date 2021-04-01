Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 133,723 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,544,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,723 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.87% of CarMax worth $901,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in CarMax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 433,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.35. 126,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

