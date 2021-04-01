Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 152,230 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,092,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,230 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.79% of Black Knight worth $803,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Black Knight by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Black Knight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $74.98. 23,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.