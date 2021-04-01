Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 902,804 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,897,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,804 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.20% of Hilton Worldwide worth $989,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 427,258 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $120.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,615. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $128.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

