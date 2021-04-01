Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,728 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Alphabet worth $975,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $56.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,118.80. 100,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,058.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,789.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,075.08 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.