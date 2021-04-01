Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 725.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $59,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PSC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,853. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54.

