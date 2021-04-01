Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.51% of Priority Technology worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $69,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,981,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,693,263.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,310 shares of company stock valued at $724,228. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

