Project Pai Hits Market Cap of $47.98 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $47.98 million and $3.71 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project Pai Token Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,739,178,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,536,087,329 tokens. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

