Prometeus 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.55 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Prometeus has a total market cap of $68.37 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $11.17 or 0.00018875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.00640879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00068519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

