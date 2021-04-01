ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.