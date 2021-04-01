Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO) Insider Edwin Reynolds Purchases 20,107 Shares

Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO) insider Edwin Reynolds bought 20,107 shares of Prophecy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$10,053.50 ($7,181.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

Prophecy International Company Profile

Prophecy International Holdings Limited designs, develops, and markets computer software applications and services in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Snare, a set of and analysis tools to address critical auditing and security requirements; and eMite, a service intelligence platform that delivers dashboards for IT service management.

