ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/25/2021 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 1,556,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,765. The company has a market cap of $328.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 284,605 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 798,966 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

