ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BIS opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.13% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

