Proton (XPR) Trading Up 104.7% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 104.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $114.23 million and $14.94 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.23 or 0.00643949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.