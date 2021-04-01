Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of PRU opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -253.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

