Prudential (LON:PRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,586.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,586 ($20.72) and last traded at GBX 1,540.50 ($20.13), with a volume of 6193707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,577.50 ($20.61).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Bank of America raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

The company has a market cap of £40.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,468.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,288.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

