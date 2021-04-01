Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

PRU opened at GBX 1,544.50 ($20.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £40.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,468.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,288.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

