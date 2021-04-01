PUBLISH Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $8,003.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

