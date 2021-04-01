PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 12%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price shot up 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.26 and last traded at $55.26. 8,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 755,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

Several brokerages have commented on PUBM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

