PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 12%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price shot up 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.26 and last traded at $55.26. 8,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 755,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.
Several brokerages have commented on PUBM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.
