pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Reaches $22.50 on Exchanges

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for approximately $22.50 or 0.00038457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $212,344.64 and $5,052.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00326013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00795331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028287 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.