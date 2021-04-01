Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.73. 16,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,532,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

