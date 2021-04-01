Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Pure Storage worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

