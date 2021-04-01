Purus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,656 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000. Visa comprises approximately 4.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.15.

V stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.19. The company had a trading volume of 194,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,714. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $422.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,567. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

