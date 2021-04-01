Purus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,943 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $3,077,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.90. 850,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,786,922. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $851.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

