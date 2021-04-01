Purus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,070 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $17.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $550.95. 325,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.39 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $540.98 and its 200-day moving average is $533.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

