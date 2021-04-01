Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,868 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,079,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,021 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $356.97. 96,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,364. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $280.90 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

