Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Tesla accounts for 2.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,053.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.33.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $674.38. 1,056,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,597,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,341.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

