Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.99 on Thursday, reaching $324.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,363,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $180.86 and a one year high of $338.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.67 and its 200 day moving average is $309.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

