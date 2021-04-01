PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PVH. CL King downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.60. 35,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.