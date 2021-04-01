PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

PVH stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $6,658,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in PVH by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

