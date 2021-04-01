PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $112.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

NYSE:PVH traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,405. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

