PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $132.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CL King lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.71.

PVH stock opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. PVH has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

